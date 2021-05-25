Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,829,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 115,745 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.62% of Kinross Gold worth $52,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

KGC opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

