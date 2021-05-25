Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 429 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.78 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.