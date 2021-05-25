Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 19.4% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 140,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 307.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

