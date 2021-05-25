iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 361,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14.

