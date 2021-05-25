Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

