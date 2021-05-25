Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,435 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

