Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NYSE:DIS opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

