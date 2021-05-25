Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 169,758 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 204.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,598 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,758 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

