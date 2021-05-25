Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

