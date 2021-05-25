North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$452.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.76. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,775. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 in the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

