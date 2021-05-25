Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.