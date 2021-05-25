Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,569,897. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

