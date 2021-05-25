Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $494.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

