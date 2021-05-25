Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

