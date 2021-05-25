Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 443,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,073,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 336,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.