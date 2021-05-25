GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.62 EPS

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GX Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. GX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GX Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of GX Acquisition worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

