Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

