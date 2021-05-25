Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $211,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

