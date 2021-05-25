BlackRock Inc. Has $12.61 Billion Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,754,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 353,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $12,610,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

