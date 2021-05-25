BlackRock Inc. Purchases 87,376 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $6,632,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $842.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $776.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

