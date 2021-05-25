Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

