Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

