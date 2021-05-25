Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $145,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.55.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,342.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,412.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

