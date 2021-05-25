DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.