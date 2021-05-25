DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
DuPont de Nemours has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Shares of DD stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.
DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
