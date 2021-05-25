Fundamenta 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.66 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002076 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $812,230.41 and approximately $1.66 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00363426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00185493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $315.04 or 0.00837696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,952,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,379 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

