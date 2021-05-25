Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,417,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,255 shares of company stock valued at $16,383,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.