Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 182,033 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,033 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,753,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,322,000 after buying an additional 691,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,646 shares of company stock worth $3,252,430. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

