$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.92. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.