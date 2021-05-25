$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.92. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

