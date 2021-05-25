Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

POFCY opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

