Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

POFCY opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

