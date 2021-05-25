Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20,507.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

