American International Group Inc. Acquires 436 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $53,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

