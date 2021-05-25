American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,954 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $246,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,770 shares of company stock valued at $571,909,949 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $324.63 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

