American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,406.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,316.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,004.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

