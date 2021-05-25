American International Group Inc. Sells 180,950 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,950 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $163,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.