Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,367.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,410.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,603.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $783.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

