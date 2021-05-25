ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

