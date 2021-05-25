Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

