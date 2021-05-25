Ninety One UK Ltd Has $88.92 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of Twitter worth $88,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after buying an additional 2,072,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

