Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $162.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

