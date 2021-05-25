Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

