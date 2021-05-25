BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 287.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

