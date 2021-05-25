Ninety One UK Ltd Has $59.99 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,682 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $59,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

