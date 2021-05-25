Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 million and a PE ratio of -29.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

