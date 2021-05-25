Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Nordson has a twelve month low of $174.59 and a twelve month high of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

