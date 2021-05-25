ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.88.

Shares of ANSS opened at $338.77 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $259.04 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

