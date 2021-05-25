Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.

TH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.