SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.36 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $187,141.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00356160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00184299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003836 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.00816379 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAUNCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.