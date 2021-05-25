DubaiCoin Market Cap Achieves $381,543.63 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $381,543.63 and approximately $848.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00030230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

