Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7,485.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 11,241.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,700 shares of company stock worth $24,303,023. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $339.59. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

