Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

